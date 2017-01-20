The Best Ways To Ensure Your Car Is Always In Excellent Repair

Owning a car gives you the freedom to go where you want, when you want. However, owning a car also means that you have to keep your vehicle in good working order. By learning some of the basics of auto repair, you can make sure that your car is always running smoothly.

Take advantage of free inspections, but don't just have them fix everything on the list. There will probably be one or two extra items added on that aren't strictly necessary. If you are light on cash, ask the technician which items are the most important to keep the car running safely. Get these done immediately, and save up for the rest of the work.

Do not underestimate the importance of having an emergency kit in your car. Your kit should include jumper cables, tire changing tools and maybe some extra gas. Bring a blanket and flashlights too, in case you are stranded.

Follow your car's tune up schedule. Each car is different, and that means each has different needs. A tune up schedule for one will not be the same for another. Look into your car manual for details on a proper tune-up schedule for your model. Otherwise, you could have more problems in the future.

If you are worried about an auto body shop puffing up the amount of work that needs to be done, go and get free diagnostics from somewhere else. Since there is no guarantee you will get work done by them, they have no reason to claim there is more needed than necessary.

When you top off your motor oil, avoid spilling oil on your engine by wadding up a couple of paper towels around the oil receptacle on the crank-case. This will absorb drips and spills. Be sure to dispose of your empty oil container and the paper towels responsibly when finished adding oil.

You need a spare tire and jack with you all the time. Most new cars come with them. You're not going to want to be paying money for being rescued by a tow truck after finding yourself stuck. It is a whole lot easier and cheaper if you do it yourself.

Always keep some tail light tape around. You could get pulled over and get a ticket for a broken tail light. You should remove the light from your vehicle, replace the light-bulb if you need to and wrap the whole light in tape. This is a temporary fix but it is better than driving with a broken light.

Think about using a mechanic who works from home. For basic repairs they can charge far less and you both can be happy. You may save a lot of money by going down this route.

Make sure that the auto repair shop you go to offers a warranty on their services. There are plenty of repair shops that will do a shoddy job, and there is nothing you can do about that if you have no warranty. A warranty will give you the opportunity to get the problem fixed for no charge.

Ask auto body shops that you are considering if they offer a warranty on their repairs. Any reputable shop is more than happy to guarantee their work on new parts for at least a few months. If any one that you talk to does not you should certainly find a different shop.

You should always pay attention to the way your car smells. An unpleasant smell is usually caused by a leak or an electrical short. It is best not to drive your car and find a mechanic who can come inspect it to determine what is causing the strong smell.

Be consistent with which shop you go to. You are much less likely to get scammed if you know the mechanic you are working with and have a history with him or her. Get small work done there, and then if you ever need to have expensive repairs, you will feel better about it.

To get the best performance from your car, be sure that your mechanic installs original equipment manufacturer parts (OEM). Even though these are more costly than generic parts, the resulting good performance is worth the cost. Additionally, factory approved parts add up to less wear and tear on your vehicle in the long run.

Invest in a detailed repair manual for your vehicle. Even if you are not comfortable enough to fix your car yourself, you will at least get a better idea of how your car runs and perhaps diagnose a few problems yourself. Being knowledgeable will help you recognize an honest mechanic too.

Ask if you can go for a short test drive with a mechanic after getting your car fixed. Do not pay for the repairs until you are sure the issue is fixed. If you still hear the noise that caused you to bring the car to the mechanic in the first place, do not hesitate to ask for a refund.

If you need auto repairs, but your budget is very tight, look into getting your car repaired by a vocational school. They often look for cars that need repairs for their students to work on. This can be a very cost effective way of dealing with your auto problem.

How do you feel after reading this article about dealing with your auto repairs? Imagine fostering this new confidence and continuing to grow it with new knowledge. No longer should you feel inadequate when it comes to making decisions regarding your automobile repairs. Take the bull by the horns!